Hero Motors IPO GMP today: Grey market premium signals 22% potential listing, check price band, other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of auto parts maker Hero Motors Ltd is now open for subscription. Before this, the company has raised Rs 300 crore from anchor investors. According to the information available on the BSE's website, the company has allotted 3.57 crore equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 84 apiece. The company has set a price band of Rs 79-Rs 84 per share for its Rs 1,000 crore public issue. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, 3P India Equity Fund 1M, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company Ltd, Societe Generale and ASAS Global Fund Incorporated VCC Sub Fund were among the investors who participated in the anchor round.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore by promoters.

Hero Motors IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Hero Motors' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 19. With an upper price band of Rs 84, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 130, reflecting a grey market premium of 22.62 per cent.

Hero Motors IPO subscription dates

The three-day subscription window of the public issue will end on September 18, 2026.

Hero Motors IPO allotment date

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 21, 2026.

Hero Motors IPO listing date

The company's shares are expected to debut on the bourses - NSE and BSE - on September 23, 2026.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

The proceeds from its fresh issuance of Rs 190 crore will be used to repay, prepay, or redeem, in full or in part, certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. It will use Rs 200 crore for capital expenditure through the purchase of equipment required to expand capacity at its Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh facility, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

Hero Motors is one of India’s leading automotive technology companies engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered powertrain solutions catering to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Europe, India and the ASEAN region.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)