Healthcare stock under Rs 300 in focus as company expands north India footprint with 330-bed hospital

Mumbai:

Shares of integrated hospital chain Park Medi World Limited will be in focus today as the company has informed exchanges of its expansion with the launch of The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, in the city of Uttarakhand, a 330-bed multi-super speciality facility. According to Park Group of Hospitals, the facility is the largest hospital in the Kumaon region. With the addition of the new hospital, the group has expanded its operational presence to six states across north India. "With this addition, we have successfully established 'The Medicity Hospital' as the definitive comprehensive healthcare destination for the entire Kumaon region - a large, underpenetrated market with significant untapped demand," said Dr Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World Limited.

Park Medi World share price

Shares of the company ended the last trading session in the green at Rs 293.40, representing a gain of Rs 14.30 or 5.12 per cent from the previous close of Rs 282.95 on the BSE. During the day, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 301.95, 4.38 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 305.25. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has yielded a return of 95.93 per cent, compared to a correction of 8.33 per cent in the benchmark index.

Technically, the stock traded higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 57.57. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares made muted market debut

The shares of Park Medi World Ltd listed on bourses on December 17, 2025. The stock made a muted market debut, listing at a nearly 4 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 162.

The stock was listed at Rs 155.60, a 3.95 per cent discount to the issue price, on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 158.80, down 1.97 per cent.

The public issue of Park Medi World Ltd had received over 8 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)