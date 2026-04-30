Healthcare stock under Rs 250 in focus amid broader market selling pressure, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of North India-based hospital chain Park Medi World are in focus amid broader market selling pressure. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled today amid a sharp spike in crude oil prices, weak global trends and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). While the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 821.79 points to 76,674.57, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 287.3 points to 23,890.35. Amid this, the counter opened in red at Rs 233.75, down from the previous close of Rs 235.20 on the BSE. However, the stock bounced back and hit an intraday high of Rs 237, representing a gain of Rs 1.8, or 0.76 per cent, from the last closing price. This is also just 3.99 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 242.45, hit on April 28, 2026. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 138.15, touched on December 18, 2025.

Stock trades higher than 200-day moving averages

While the counter has outperformed the sector by 0.49 per cent, it is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The action in the stock comes as brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities initiated coverage, placing a Buy call on it and projecting a 36 per cent upside potential and has set a target of Rs 320.

Relative strength index

Meanwhile, the stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 69.36. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to the report, the firm is rapidly expanding its hospitals at a low cost. The brokerage noted that the company currently has approximately 3,960 beds, with plans to increase this to 5,460 by FY28 and to over 10,000 in the future.

Significantly, this expansion is being funded entirely from the company's own earnings. The cost per bed is only Rs 3.4 million, significantly lower than other new hospital projects (Rs 80-100 million per bed). The company's cluster model, optimal bed mix, and low-cost distressed assets give it a strong advantage, providing further growth potential.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)