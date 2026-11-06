Healthcare stock in focus as company announces financial results, revenue up by 16% YoY

Shares of cancer-focused healthcare service provider Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) are in focus as the company has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2026. According to information shared with exchanges, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 731 crore during the quarter, up 15.8 per cent from Rs 632 crore a year earlier. However, it reported a 55.22 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 9.25 crore, dragged down by exceptional items.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 20.66 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Company availed customs duty exemptions

The company availed customs duty exemptions on imported capital goods under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, which are subject to fulfilment of specified export obligations, as per the filing.

During the September quarter, the group evaluated the likelihood of meeting these export obligations and estimated a shortfall and made a provision of Rs 11.59 crore, it said.

"We sustained our growth momentum in Q2 FY27, delivering revenue growth of 16 per cent driven by a 9 per cent increase in patient volumes and a 7 per cent improvement in average revenue per patient (ARPP). This performance reflects our continued focus on improving revenue mix, increasing the contribution from high-complexity oncology treatments and driving operational efficiencies," said HealthCare Global Enterprises CEO Manish Mattoo.

Share price today

The stock opened in the red at Rs 600, a fall of Rs 11.2 or 1.83 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 611.20 on the BSE. During the day, it touched the intraday high of Rs 612.45 and a low of Rs 597. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 601, with a fall of Rs 10.20 or 1.67 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,973.06 crore.

The stock has been losing for the last two days and has fallen 3.23 per cent in the period. While it has underperformed the sector by 0.42, technically it is trading below the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)