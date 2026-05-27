Healthcare stock hits 52-week high amid market volatility, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of hospital chain Park Medi World Ltd started today's trading session in green even as benchmark indices fell in morning trade amid volatile trends in the equity market, as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 127.83 points to 76,137.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 36.45 points to 23,950.15. However, both benchmark indices failed to carry forward the momentum and traded lower. The BSE benchmark traded 77.80 points down at 75,935.11, and the Nifty dipped 29.15 points to 23,897.80.

Share price today

Amid this, the counter opened in green at Rs 288.70, a gain of Rs 1.2 or 0.41 per cent from the previous close of Rs 287.50 on the BSE. The stock continued the upward trend and touched an intraday high of Rs 291.40, representing a gain of Rs 3.9 or 1.35 per cent. This is also its fresh 52-week high. However, the stock witnessed profit booking and fell to touch the low of Rs 284.40. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 138.15, hit on December 18, 2025. The action in the stock comes as brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities gives a buy call with a target price of Rs 350.

The call has been given after the company shared details about a fresh acquisition in Uttarakhand.

To acquire Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur

The company has informed exchanges that it will acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shareholding of The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, in an all-cash transaction valued at Rs 177 crore.

The acquisition marks Park Group's entry into Uttarakhand, expanding its presence into a sixth state.

The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, is a multi-super speciality healthcare institution with a 330-bed capacity.

"This acquisition is consistent with the company's growth strategy, which seeks to maximise operational synergies and achieve economies of scale through strategic deployment of assets in high-potential, underserved markets," Park Medi World stated.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)