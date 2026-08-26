Healthcare stock gains as company secures Rs 200 crore mandate for 550-bed super-speciality hospital

Shares of hospital chain Park Medi World Ltd gained on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, as the company has informed exchanges that it has been awarded a mandate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The construction work needs to be completed within two years from the appointed date. According to the exchange filing, the additional bed capacity will cater to the healthcare needs of communities residing in and around the Prayagraj region.

Share price today

The counter began the trading session in the green at Rs 284.05 against the closing price of Rs 283.85, a gain of Rs 3.6 or 1.26 per cent. It later gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 291.40, a jump of Rs 7.55 or 2.65 per cent. At the time of writing the report, the stock was trading in the green at Rs 287.90, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,435.29 crore.

Details of the project

The total cost of the project is around Rs 200 crore, and the mode of financing is internal accruals. The investment will get a concession of Rs 76.52 crore from the state government.

"The hospital will be developed on a 3.22-acre site allotted by the Municipal Corporation, with an option to secure an additional 2.47 acres from the fifth year following the Commercial Operations Date (COD) — providing built-in headroom for future expansion," the company said.

The project is expected to become the city's largest private healthcare facility upon completion. The Prayagraj development serves as the third core unit in Park Group's Uttar Pradesh footprint. Alongside its 360-bed facility at Agra and an upcoming 400-bed unit at Gorakhpur, the company’s regional presence will reach 1,260 beds.

Share price history

According to data available on the BSE, the counter has gained 92.25 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to a correction of 8.85 per cent in the benchmark index. In six months, the stock has yielded a return of around 50 per cent.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 305.25 on July 1, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 138.15 on December 18, 2025.

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