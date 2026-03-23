Health sector stock in focus on acquisition update, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Park Medi World Ltd are in focus after the company announced the completion of the acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS) in Agra. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, the company informed investors that it had earlier acquired a 100 per cent stake in KPS Wellness Private Limited. It has now also successfully completed the acquisition of SVPD Healthcare Private Limited on March 20, 2026.

SVPD Healthcare Becomes Wholly Owned Subsidiary

The company stated that following the acquisition, SVPD Healthcare Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Limited. The deal forms part of the acquisition of KPIMS, a 360-bed hospital, which was announced between December 2025 and February 2026.

Park Medi World Share Price Movement

The stock opened at Rs 196.85 against the previous close of Rs 199.05 on the BSE. During the trading session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 197.10 and an intraday low of Rs 187.65.

At the time of the last update, the stock was trading at Rs 187.65, with the company’s market capitalisation at Rs 8,105.18 crore.

Network Expansion and Customer Growth

The company has expanded its network by adding 492 new touchpoints, taking the total to 4,872 across 22 states. Customer numbers also rose to nearly 14 million, with approximately 1.6 million new customers added during the quarter.

Recent Acquisitions Strengthen Footprint

Earlier, the company stated that it has strengthened its footprint across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab through the acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences in Agra, Febris Multispecialty Hospital in New Delhi, and Krishna Super-speciality Hospital in Punjab.

These additions have expanded the group’s network by approximately 810 beds through all-cash transactions, reflecting disciplined capital deployment and balance sheet strength, while advancing its roadmap to scale beyond 5,000 beds by FY28.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)