HDFC Bank Share Price: Stock tanks 8% as part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigns over ethical differences

Mumbai:

Shares of HDFC Bank, the country's largest private-sector lender, tanked nearly 8 per cent on Thursday, March 19, 2026, after the bank said its part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, has resigned, citing differences with the lender over "values and ethics". The counter opened gap down with a loss of 7.94 per cent at Rs 776 against the previous close of Rs 842.95 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the counter fell further to touch the low of Rs 772, representing an 8.42 per cent fall.

In between, the stock touched the intraday high of Rs 814.55. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 800.50 with a fall of 5.04 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12.37.977.16 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 770 against the previous close of Rs 843.05. It later touched the intraday high and low of Rs 814.50 and Rs 770. respectively.

Meanwhile, the American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of the HDFC Bank fell and closed 7.5 per cent lower.

Atanu Chakraborty resigns

Atanu Chakraborty has resigned, citing differences with the lender over "values and ethics".

"Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over the last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics. This is the basis of my aforementioned decision...

I confirm that there are no other material reasons for my resignation other than those stated above," Chakraborty said in his resignation letter, without elaborating.

During his tenure, HDFC Bank merged with housing finance firm HDFC Ltd in ​a USD 40 billion deal, creating a financial services behemoth.

Keki Mistry appointed as interim part-time chairman

Following the resignation of Chakraborty, the Mumbai-headquartered lender has appointed Keki Mistry as its interim part-time chairman for three months, starting March 19, 2026.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)