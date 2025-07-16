HDFC Bank Share Price Today NSE, BSE: Stock gains as board to consider special dividend, bonus issue soon HDFC Bank Share Price Today NSE, BSE: The counter started the session in the green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade.

Mumbai:

Shares of HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank by assets and market capitalisation, traded close to its record high on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the bank informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider its maiden bonus issue and special dividend. The counter started the session in the green even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade. The stock opened at Rs 2014.20 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 2021.90. This is a gain of 1.33 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1995.30. Additionally, the stock is just shy of its 52-week high of Rs 20,27.40, which was reached on July 26, 2025. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 1,588.50.

On the NSE, the stock began the trading session at Rs 2,018, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,995.50. It touched the intraday high of Rs 2,022.70.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 1.26 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades above the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

HDFC Bank Bonus Issue, Special Dividend

The action in the stock comes as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet on July 19, 2025, to consider a special interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The board will also consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus shares.

The board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

It stated that the window for trading in the bank's securities will be closed until Monday, July 21, 2025, for designated employees and their immediate relatives, pursuant to the bank’s share dealing code.

HDFC Bank Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 260 per cent in 10 years and an 88 per cent return in five years. It has gained over 12 per cent so far this year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)