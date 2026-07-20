HDFC Bank, Axis Bank fall 5% post quarterly results, Bank Nifty drops over 1.5%

Mumbai:

Shares of leading private banks are under pressure, having fallen around 5 per cent due to profit-booking following the announcement of their financial results for the April-June quarter of FY27. The sharp fall also comes amid a decline in benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, driven by a surge in crude oil prices amid fresh tensions between the US and Iran. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was quoted 2.41 per cent higher at USD 90.22 per barrel. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25.

HDFC Bank share price

The stock opened gap down at Rs 780.85, a loss of 4.73 per cent from the previous close of Rs 819.65 on the BSE. The scrip fell further and touched an intraday low of Rs 777.5, representing a drop of 5.14 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 784.05 with a drop of 4.34 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,07,464.08 crore.

The bank has reported a 5 per cent increase in standalone profit to Rs 19,060 crore for the June quarter. The country's largest private-sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore in the year-ago period. However, the bank's total income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 92,184 crore from Rs 99,200 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Axis Bank share price

Similarly, the shares of Axis Bank opened 3.69 per cent lower at Rs 1,279.85 from the previous close of Rs 1,328.95. The counter dipped further amid profit booking and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,249.05, down 6.01 per cent from the last close.

Axis Bank on Saturday reported a 22.23 per cent jump in consolidated profit for the June quarter at Rs 7,632.31 crore, helped by a narrowing in provisions.

On a standalone basis, the third-largest private sector lender's net profit jumped 23 per cent to Rs 7,114 crore.

Bank Nifty falls 1.5%

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty fell over 1.5 per cent after selling in heavyweight private banks. Shares of Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank also traded in the red. However, ICICI Bank gained in early trade.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)