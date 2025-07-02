HDB Financial Services Share Price Listing: Stock lists at 13% premium over IPO price HDB Financial Services Share Price NSE, BSE: The IPO had a decent response from investors and got subscribed 16.69 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday.

Mumbai:

Shares of HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, made a decent debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The stock of the company debuted at Rs 835 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 12.84 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 740. The counter is listed at the same price on the BSE. Earlier, the (initial public offering) IPO had got a decent response from investors and was subscribed 16.69 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday. The three-day bidding process had started on June 25, 2025. The IPO created a lot of buzz as it's the fourth-largest public offering in India’s history. Those ahead of it are Hyundai, LIC, and Paytm.

HDB Financial Services: What GMP Hinted

Ahead of HDB Financial Services IPO listing, the grey market premium (GMP) hinted at a decent debut of shares on the bourses. The GMP signalled that the estimated listing price of the HDB Financial Services would be Rs 815 apiece, with a premium of 10.14 per cent considering the upper price of the IPO of Rs 750. The price band for the offer was Rs 700-740 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company was valued at nearly Rs 61,400 crore.

HDB Financial Services Surge Post Listing

Shares of HDB Financial Services gained further after a decent listing on the bourses. The counter opened at Rs 835 and jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 845.75 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock hit a high of Rs 849.85. The company's market evaluation stood at around Rs 69,500 crore.

However, the stock fell later to Rs 827.50 amid some profit booking.

HDFC Bank Owns 94.36% Shares

Currently, HDFC Bank holds a 94.36 per cent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services. Ahead of the IPO, the company had mopped up Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore by the promoter, HDFC Bank.