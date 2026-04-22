HCLTech Share Price: IT stock in focus after weak Q4 results, announcement of Rs 24 interim dividend

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) will be in focus on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, as the company has announced its financial results for the January-March quarter of FY26, along with an interim dividend for its shareholders. The company has reported a modest rise in net profit, though the slight miss on estimates may keep the stock reactive. The stock ended in the green in the last trading session, as the stock markets advanced for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Sensex jumping by 753 points and the broader Nifty closing above 24,550 amid hopes for progress in peace talks between Iran and the US.

HCL Technologies quarterly results

The Noida-headquartered firm has reported a 4.20 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,488 crore in the quarter under review. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,307 crore in the same period of FY25. The firm's revenue from operations rose 12.34 per cent to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

The IT major projected its FY27 company revenue growth to be in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent in constant currency (CC). On a quarter-on-quarter basis, HCLTech's profit and revenue rose by 10.10 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.

HCLTech Dividend Amount

The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27.

HCLTech Dividend Record Date, Payment Date

The company has fixed April 25, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. According to the information available, the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 5, 2026.

HCLTech Share Price History

The stock has yielded a 240 per cent return over 10 years and a 49 per cent return over five years. However, it has corrected 14.30 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)