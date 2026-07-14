HCL Tech shares fall 3% post Q1 results, dividend announcement of Rs 12, check record date

Mumbai:

Shares of leading global technology company HCL Technologies fell over 3 per cent on Tuesday even as the company reported a more than 20 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,624 crore for the June quarter. The company has also retained its FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4 per cent, citing strong deal momentum and a positive outlook. The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The stock opened in the red at Rs 1,211.80, down from the previous close of Rs 1,221 on the BSE. The scrip fell further amid selling pressure and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,180, representing a fall of Rs 41, or 3.35 per cent, from the last closing price.

The fall in HCL Tech shares comes as market benchmark indices declined in early trade amid a sharp rally in crude oil prices due to the renewed flare-up in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 552.99 points to 77,063.41 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 160.45 points to 24,050.55.

HCL Tech Dividend 2026

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27.

HCL Tech Dividend 2026 Record Date, Payment Date

The company has also informed exchanges that it has fixed July 17, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. Also, the IT firm informed that the payment date of the said interim dividend will be July 27, 2026.

"The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be July 17, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be July 27, 2026," the company said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the HCL Tech board has also approved an investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore for setting up data centres in India.

The Noida-headquartered IT services company announced its entry into the full-stack AI market to address the complete spectrum of business opportunities arising from growing demand for AI-led services and solutions across the private sector and government.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)