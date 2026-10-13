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  4. HCLTech share price jumps 6% after Q2 profit climbs 21% to Rs 5,132 crore, announcement of dividend

HCLTech share price jumps 6% after Q2 profit climbs 21% to Rs 5,132 crore, announcement of dividend

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Noida-headquartered HCLTech said that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share, with October 16 as the record date.

HCL Tech share price
HCL Tech share price Image Source : India TV

Shares of Noida-headquartered IT major HCLTech jumped 6 per cent on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after the company reported a 21.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY 2026-27. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.3 per cent at Rs 1,248 against the previous close of Rs 1,220 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 4.69 times, it jumped further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,294.40, representing a gain of Rs 74.4 or 6 per cent. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1,292.95 with a gain of Rs 72.95 or 5.98 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,50,564.83 crore. 

Following this, a brokerage firm raised its target price for the company's shares. 

"We remain positive on execution, bookings and AI monetisation, but cautious on broad-based demand recovery. Key monitorables include organic growth acceleration, deal conversion and AI monetisation’s ability to offset productivity-led revenue deflation," the brokerage said.

HCL Tech dividend amount 

Noida-headquartered HCLTech said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2026-27. 

HCL Tech dividend record date, payment date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed October 16 as the record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be October 26, 2026.

HCL Tech quarterly results

HCLT Ltd. Q2FY27 Q1FY27 QoQ (%) Q2FY26 YoY (%)
Revenues (USD Mn) 3,724 3,650 2 3,644 2.2
Revenues (INR Mn) 3,56,200 3,45,790 3 3,19,420 11.5
EBIT (INR Mn) 64,650 58,310 10.9 55,500 16.5
EBIT Margin (%) 18.10% 16.90% 129 bps 17.40% 77 bps
Other Income 20 3,610 -99.4 3,670 -99.5
Interest 1,940 840 -100 2,150 -100
PBT 64,670 61,080 5.9 57,020 13.4
Tax 13,350 14,820 -9.9 14,660 -8.9
PAT (INR Mn) 51,320 46,260 10.9 42,360 21.2
Basic EPS (INR) 19 17.1 10.9 15.6 21.3
Source: HCLT, Choice Institutional Equities
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