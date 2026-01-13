The company has reported an 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.
HCL Tech share price: IT stock falls post Q3 results, dividend announcement, check details
HCL Tech share price: The company has reported an 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
US revoked over 100,000 visas in 2025; State Department says, 'Will continue to deport these thugs'
-
NEET aspirant's death sparks chaos in Patna as family alleges rape and murder, blocks Kargil Chowk
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls: BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash, one injured
-
Box Office [January 12, 2026]: The Raja Saab dips on Monday; Dhurandhar steady, Ikkis struggles
Advertisement
Advertisement