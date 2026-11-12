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HAL share price in focus as company's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 1,935 crore

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

HAL has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 1,935.64 crore.

HAL share price today.
HAL share price today. Image Source : India TV

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 1,935.64 crore.

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