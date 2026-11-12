Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 1,935.64 crore.
HAL share price in focus as company's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 1,935 crore
HAL has announced its audited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026. Its consolidated net profit for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 1,935.64 crore.
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