Gurugram Sector 56 To Pachgaon Metro: DPR prepared, check route, length, number of stations and other details

Gurugram:

There is some good news for the residents of Gurugram and other parts of Haryana. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (HMRTC) has finalised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new metro line from Gurugram Sector-56 to Pachgaon.

"The DPR has been submitted by the agency (RITES) and we are examining it. Once the review is complete, we will forward it to the state government for approval," a senior HMRTC official was quoted as saying by a report in TOI.

Project Details

This ambitious project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 8,500 crores, will span 35.5 km and include 28 stations. The new line is designed to connect key residential and industrial areas, significantly enhancing the city's public transport network.

Route and Stations

The metro line will commence near the Rapid Metro station in Sector-56 and conclude at Pachgaon. Notable stations along the route will include Sector-61, Sector-66, Vatika Chowk, Kherki Daula, Sector-88, M-14, and P-7. The full list of stations is extensive, connecting areas such as Sector-62, Narwana Country, Sector-69, Sector-70, and many more up to Pachgaon.

Next Steps and Broader Context

The prepared DPR will be presented to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for approval in October, following a consultation period with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). This new line is part of a broader strategy to expand Gurugram's metro network, complementing the ongoing Old Gurugram Metro project.

In related news, HMRTC is also in the process of transferring the operations of the Rapid Metro from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to the newly formed Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). Both entities will jointly manage operations until the transition is complete.