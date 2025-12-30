Live Gujarat Kidney IPO Listing: Stock makes muted debut, lists at 6% premium over issue price Gujarat Kidney IPO Listing Today: Ahead of initial public offer (IPO) the healthcare company mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality made a muted debut on the bourses today, December 30, 2025. The stock listed at Rs 120.75 on the BSE, a premium of 5.92 per cent to the issue price of Rs 114. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at a premium of 5.26 per cent. Ahead of initial public offer (IPO) the healthcare company mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors. It received 5.21 times the subscription on the final day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 6,89,69,088 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 108-114 per share. Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality share listing on the NSE and BSE.