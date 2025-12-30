Advertisement
  Live Gujarat Kidney IPO Listing: Stock makes muted debut, lists at 6% premium over issue price

Gujarat Kidney IPO Listing Today: Ahead of initial public offer (IPO) the healthcare company mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality made a muted debut on the bourses today, December 30, 2025. The stock listed at Rs 120.75 on the BSE, a premium of 5.92 per cent to the issue price of Rs 114. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock listed at a premium of 5.26 per cent. Ahead of initial public offer (IPO) the healthcare company mobilised a little over Rs 100 crore from anchor investors. It received 5.21 times the subscription on the final day of the share sale on Wednesday. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO got bids for 6,89,69,088 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) has a price band of Rs 108-114 per share. Follow this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality share listing on the NSE and BSE.

 

Live updates :Gujarat Kidney IPO Listing Today

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares drop amid profit booking

    Shares of the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality dropped amid profit booking. The stock touched a low of Rs 114 on the BSE and 116.11 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares gain post listing

    Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality gained after listing at Rs 120.75 on the BSE. The stock touched a high of Rs 123.25. On the NSE, the scrip gained and touched a high of Rs 123.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    How Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality plans to use the proceeds

    Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital at Ahmedabad and part-payment of purchase consideration for the already acquired "Ashwini Medical Centre".

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney share price settles at 5.26% premium to issue price on NSE in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares settled at Rs 120 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 5.26 per cent to the issue price of Rs 114.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney share price settles at 6% premium to issue price in pre-open market

    In the pre-opening session, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality shares settled at Rs 120.75 on the BSE, a premium of 5.92 per cent to the issue price of Rs 114.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney IPO entirely a fresh issue

    The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 2.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 250.8 crore at the upper end of the price band.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney IPO received bids for 6,89,69,088 shares

    The IPO got bids for 6,89,69,088 shares against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 19. 04 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors received 5.73 times subscription.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney IPO received 5.21 times subscription

    The initial public offer of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd received 5.21 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Wednesday.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Dec 30, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Gujarat Kidney IPO GMP today

    Ahead of the listing today, the unlisted shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 114, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 115.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 1.32 per cent.

