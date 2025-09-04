Gujarat Gas to Oil India, these stocks traded ex-dividend today - Check details Under the T+1 settlement method, investors will be eligible for a dividend if they have purchased stock of these companies at least one day before the record date.

NTPC, Kalyan Jewellers, ONGC, Gujarat Gas, and Oil India were among the stocks that were in focus today as they traded ex-dividend on September 4, 2025. Like many other firms, these entities had set September 4 as the record date to identify and approve a list of stakeholders who are eligible to process dividend payments. Under the T+1 settlement method, investors will be eligible for a dividend if they have purchased stock of these companies at least one day before the record date.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

A final dividend of Rs 1.50 (15%) per equity share of Rs 10 for the financial year that ends on March 31, 2025. Moreover, it will be subject to the approval of the members during the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Oil India Ltd

A final dividend of Rs 1.50 is recommended by the company per share for the 2024-25 financial year. However, this depends upon the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming AGM. Notably, Oil India had earlier recommended an interim dividend of Rs 7 with February 17, 202,5 being the record date. Along with this, it also offered a recommendation to fix an Interim Dividend of Rs 3.00 with November 14, 2024 being the record date.

NTPC Ltd

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of NTPC held on May 24, 2025, it was recommended that a Final Dividend of Rs 3.35 per share be declared. The Final Dividend is to be applied on the face value of Rs 10/- each on the equity share of NTPC. Additionally, NTPC also made a recommendation of two interim dividend of Rs 2.50 for every share for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Gujarat Gas Ltd

The stock goes ex-dividend today for a final payout of Rs 5.82 per equity share.

Finolex Industries Ltd

The stock turns ex-dividend today for a final dividend of Rs 2.0 per share, along with a special dividend of Rs 1.0 per share.