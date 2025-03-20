Multibagger Defence PSU Stock: GRSE shares gain over 8 per cent - Here's why GRSE Share Price: The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 2,834.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 744. The market cap of the company is Rs 19,680 crore.

GRSE Share Price, PSU Defence Stock: Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited or GRSE gained over 8 per cent on Thursday i.e. March 20, 2025 as the public sector undertaking (PSU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nagaland’s Public Works Department (PWD).

GRSE Share Price

The counter opened in green at Rs 1,734.95, with a gain of 5.72 per cent on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,641.15. It further gained to touch the high of Rs 1,782.50 - a gain of 8.61 per cent.

GRSE Share Price History

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 2,834.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 744. The market cap of the company is Rs 19,680 crore.

Shares of GRSE have given a multibagger return of 128 per cent in one year and 310 per cent in two years. However, the stock has corrected over 7 per cent in two six months. The counter has gained over 4 per cent so far this year.

GRSE signs MoU with Nagaland’s Public Works Department

According to information shared with exchanges, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PWD Nagaland. The MoU is for supplying eight sets of Double Lane Modular Steel Bridges to the state.

This is GRSE’s first MoU with a North Eastern State, supporting the Government of India’s Make in India initiative for regional development.

In the past, GRSE has delivered Modular Bridges to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), apart from several state governments and friendly countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Till date, GRSE has supplied over 5,800 Modular Bridges.

GRSE Dividend

The defence PSU had rewarded its shareholders with an interim dividend of Rs 8.95 for which the ex-date was February 7, 2025. Before this, the company had announced final dividend of Rs 1.44.