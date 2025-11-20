Groww share price today: Billionbrains Garage Ventures continues to fall for second day, tumbles over 9% Groww share price today: Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 157.37, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 97.147.72 crore.

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, continue to fall for the second consecutive day on Thursday, November 20, 2025. The counter opened gap down with a dip of 7.61 per cent at Rs 157 against the previous close of Rs 169.94 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 153.94, a fall of 9.42 per cent from the last closing price. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 157.55 and then touched a low of Rs 154.10. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 157.37, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 97.147.72 crore.

On Wednesday, the scrip fell 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit, snapping a five-day rally. It settled at Rs 169.94 on the BSE, its lower circuit limit for the day. At close of trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,04,914.10 crore. After today's fall, the market cap of the company has slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore.

Shares of the company made a strong market debut on November 12 at Rs 114 against the issue price of Rs 100. The stock rallied for five consecutive days and touched the high of Rs 193.91.

Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on November 21, 2025, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

"Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the company received 17.60 times subscription earlier this month.

Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as India's largest stockbroker, with over 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 per cent as of June 2025.

