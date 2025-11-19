Groww lower circuit alert: Billionbrains Garage Ventures drops 10% after record rally over IPO price Groww Share Price Today: The counter has surged around 94 per cent from its IPO price in just five sessions to hit a high of Rs 193.91 apiece on the BSE.

Mumbai:

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, fell for the first time on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The stock, which made a strong debut on the bourses on Wednesday, surged around 94 per cent from its IPO price in just five sessions, hitting a high of Rs 193.91 apiece. However, the counter opened in the red at Rs 188.58 against the previous close of Rs 188.82. The counter later fell to 10 per cent to hit the lower circuit of Rs 169.94. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,04.914.10 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it touched a low of Rs 169.89.

What's behind the fall?

The shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures fell today amid profit booking. At the time of writing the report, 2,42,79,090 shares had exchanged hands.

Quarterly Results

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company are set to meet on November 21, 2025, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

"Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2025, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures received 17.60 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on Friday.

The company garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors on November 3.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures had fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore (about USD 7 billion).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,060 crore, along with an offer-for-sale component of 55.72 crore equity shares.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)