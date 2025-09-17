Good news for Mumbaikars! City gets bike taxis back - Check new fares, safety rules and other details The transport authority set the bike taxi fare based on a formula created by the Khatua panel, which is used for autorickshaw and taxi fares. The STA will review these fares in one year.

Mumbai:

The State Transport Authority (STA) in Maharashtra has approved provisional licenses for bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This approval includes the parent companies of popular app-based taxi services, Ola, Uber, and Rapido, officials said. According to the information available, the approval has been granted on the condition that these companies apply for permanent licences within a month, fulfilling all terms and conditions prescribed in the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025.

Minimum Fare

The minimum fare is set at Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometres. ANI Technologies Private Limited, Uber India Systems Private Limited, and Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, the parent companies of Ola, Uber, and Rapido, respectively, have been given approval.

Recently, the transport department received four applications for bike taxi services, but only granted licenses to three companies. The STA rejected Smart-Ride's application because it did not meet the necessary criteria.

Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025

The new Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 were implemented through a government resolution (GR). Passengers will be charged Rs 10.27 per kilometre for bike taxi services. The STA approved these fares during a meeting on August 18, and they will apply across the state.

The transport authority set the bike taxi fare based on a formula created by the Khatua panel, which is used for autorickshaw and taxi fares. The STA will review these fares in one year.

In January 2023, the government banned the use of private two-wheelers for app-based services. However, some companies continued to offer bike taxi services using private bikes. The transport department has filed FIRs against these illegal operators who were charging dynamic fares.

Bike taxi fares are lower than those for black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The minimum fare for black-and-yellow taxis is Rs 31, and for autorickshaws, it is Rs 26.