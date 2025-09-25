Good news for Mumbai Metro commuters: Now you can book end-to-end journeys - Here's all you need to know Passengers will now have the option to choose the number of tickets, complete the payment process via UPI, debit, or credit card, and receive a QR ticket instantly.

Mumbai:

Booking Metro tickets has become easier for Mumbaikars, as commuters now have the option to book tickets across multiple metro lines through the OneTicket app. The app, which has been developed by SequelString and supported by Mumbai Metro One, has emerged as the unified digital solution by being integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

OneTicket App

The improved version of the OneTicket app is capable of generating tickets with QR codes, which can be scanned at metro gates. Therefore, it has effectively eliminated the need for multiple transactions. The OneTicket app is available on both iOS and Android and has been designed for simplicity.

The Mumbai Metro is currently operational for a distance of 70 km and is proposed to be expanded to 340 km. With this huge network, passengers are supposed to get seamless facilities when it comes to booking tickets.

Earlier, passengers were reported to have been facing difficulties in booking separate tickets for separate lines, which were operated by different agencies.

Sign Up Using Mobile Number

To sign up for the app, commuters will be required to use their mobile number and enter the OTP. Later, they will be able to select the source and destination centres. Notably, the app will automatically detect the nearest station.

In the app, passengers will have the option of choosing the number of tickets, completing the payment process via UPI, debit, or credit cards, and receiving a QR ticket instantly.

Ravish Sahay, CEO of SequelString AI, highlighted the convergence of AI, mobility, and digital commerce in urban transit, saying, “This is a landmark moment not just for technology, but for citizens.”



ONDC’s Senior Executive Director Nitin Nair stressed the convenience passengers will get, adding, “For example, a trip from Dahisar to BKC can now be booked in a single transaction, offering a hassle-free experience.”