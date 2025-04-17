Stock Market Holidays 2025: Will NSE, BSE remain shut for Good Friday on April 18? Find out Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states.

Mumbai:

Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE were closed on April 14, 2025, for Ambedkar Jayanti. Now, traders want to know whether the stock markets will remain open or close on Friday, i.e. on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. Therefore, many government organisations, banks, public institutions, and schools will remain closed on this day.

Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday

According to the stock market holiday calendar 2025 issued by the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there is a trading holiday on Friday, i.e. on April 18, 2025. This means, trading in equities and derivatives will not take place for the whole day.

Is Stock Market Open on Good Friday? Currency Derivatives Segments

The Currency Derivatives Segments and NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will also remain closed on Good Friday.

Is Stock Market Open on Good Friday? Commodity Market

As per the official holiday calendar published by the exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for the entire day on Good Friday, i.e. for both the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) and the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30 pm).

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

The stock markets will now remain closed on these days: Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Puja, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.