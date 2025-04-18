Good Friday 2025: Is stock market open or closed today? See full holiday schedule Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states.

Mumbai:

Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: The stock market in India will be closed on April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. It is a gazetted holiday in several Indian states. Therefore, many government organisations, banks, public institutions, and schools will remain closed today. According to information available on the official websites of NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (erstwhile Bombay Stock Exchange), trading in equities and derivatives will be suspended today.

Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: Currency Derivatives Segments

Not just the equities and derivatives, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segments and NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will remain closed today too.

Good Friday Holiday, Stock Market Holiday: Commodity Market

Similarly, the information shared by the exchanges shows that the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for the entire day on Good Friday, i.e. for both the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) and the evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30 pm).

Share Market Holidays 2025: Full List

The stock markets will now remain closed on these days: Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra, Diwali Laxmi Puja, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Christmas.

Holiday Date Day Mahavir Jayanti April 10, 2025 Thursday Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday Good Friday April 18, 2025 Friday Maharashtra Day May 1, 2025 Thursday Independence Day August 15, 2025 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi August 127, 2025 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 2, 2025 Thursday Diwali Laxmi Puja October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada October 22, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05, 2025 Wednesday Christmas December 25, 2025 Thursday

Uptrend In Markets

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty registered their fourth day of rally on Thursday as investors turned buoyant after foreign investors returned to domestic equities. Both the benchmark indices surged nearly 2 per cent. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,508.91 points or 1.96 per cent to reclaim the 78,000 level. It finally settled at 78,553.20. During the day, it soared 1,572.48 points or 2.04 per cent to 78,616.77.