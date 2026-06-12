Gold witnesses strong recovery on MCX, jumps over 1.5 lakh per 10 grams, silver too shines | City-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures witnessed a strong recovery after US President Donald Trump signalled a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and called off planned military strikes. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 1,663 or 1.11 per cent at Rs 1,50,595 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,48,932. It jumped further to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600, a gain of Rs 1,668, or 1.11 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,49,705, down Rs 773, or 0.52 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,114 or 0.73 per cent to trade at Rs 1,53,269 per 10 grams in business turnover of 311 lots.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, a sustained move above Rs 1,52,000 is required to strengthen sentiment and extend the recovery toward the Rs 1,55,000 – Rs 1,56,000 zone.

"Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to mildly positive, with prices stabilising above a key psychological level. However, a sustained move above Rs 1,55,000 is required to confirm strengthening momentum and reinforce the recovery structure, while geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened with a gap up. It started the trading session at Rs 2,42,776 against the previous close of Rs 2,39,653, a jump of Rs 3,123 or 1.30 per cent. It later jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,44,817, a gain of Rs 5,164 or 2.15 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price jumped 2.22 per cent to approximately USD 4,205.3 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:50 am was USD 4,180.73 per ounce, down by USD 82.71 or 2.02 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,45,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,36,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,48,580 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,36,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,48,580 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,36,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,50,550 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,38,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,60,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,60,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,65,000 per kg.

ALSO READ | Indian Overseas Bank increases non-callable FD interest rates by 10 basis points on these tenures

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)