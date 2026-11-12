Gold trades under pressure on MCX, silver down by Rs 2,700 | Check city-wise rates

Rates of precious metals in futures opened lower on Thursday, November 12, 2026, as the US dollar strengthened to a 19-month high near 103. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened down Rs 434, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 1,39,282 per 10 grams, down from the previous close of Rs 1,39,716. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,38,399, dropping Rs 1,317 or 0.94 per cent. Last seen, it traded at Rs 1,38,511, down Rs 1,205 or 0.86 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2027 were down by Rs 1,038 or 0.73 per cent to trade at Rs 1,41,669 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,481 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 1,82,599 against the previous close of Rs 1,84,525, a fall of Rs 1,926 or 1.04 per cent. It later touched the intraday low of Rs 1,81,751, a drop of Rs 2,774 or 1.50 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,81,900, a drop of Rs 2,625 or 1.42 per cent.

"MCX Gold prices opened downside, trading under pressure as the US dollar strengthened to a 19-month high near 103, amid rising expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening. Stronger-than-expected October inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed officials lifted bets on a potential 50-basis-point rate hike next month, weighing on non-yielding bullion. Meanwhile, investment appetite weakened, with Indian gold ETF inflows declining 22% month-on-month to ₹3,470 crore in October, reflecting cautious investor sentiment," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst, at Choice Broking.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.85 per cent to approximately USD 3,966.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:55 pm was USD 3,960.5 per ounce, up by USD 32.26 or 0.81 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,39,950 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,28,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,39,800 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

24-carat gold in Kolkata was Rs 1,39,800 per 10 grams today, while 22-carat gold was Rs 1,28,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,39,800 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,28,150 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,00,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,00,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,00,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,00,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)