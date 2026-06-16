Gold steady, silver falls on MCX as investors await details of US-Iran peace deal | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures traded mixed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as traders and investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a minor drop of Rs 25 or 1.11 per cent at Rs 1,52,891 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,52,916. It fell a bit further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,52,827, a drop of Rs 89. However, it gained momentum amid buying at lower levels, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,53,161, a gain of Rs 245. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,52,968 with a gain of Rs 52 or 0.03 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 90 or 0.06 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,705 per 10 grams in business turnover of 407 lots.

"Overall, the near-term bias is cautiously positive, with prices needing to sustain above the key Rs 1,55,000 resistance level to reinforce the recovery structure and strengthen momentum further. However, a sustained break below Rs 1,52,000 could weaken sentiment and trigger renewed selling pressure, while geopolitical developments and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the red. It started the trading session at Rs 2,50,457 against the previous close of Rs 2,51,467, a fall of Rs 1,001 or 0.39 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,49,872, a drop of Rs 1,586 or 0.63 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.20 per cent to approximately USD 4,343.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:00 am was USD 4,323.16 per ounce, down by USD 6.72 or 0.16 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,520 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,38,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,370 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,380 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,600 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)