Gold, silver volatile on MCX after strong rally following rise in import duty | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained volatile on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after a strong rally following a hike in import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 298 or 0.18 per cent at Rs 1,61,888 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,62,186. It continued the downward trend to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,61,027, a drop of Rs 1,159 or 0.71 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,62,155 with a drop of Rs 31 or 0.02 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,63,055.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were up by Rs 3 per cent to trade at Rs 1,66,429 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2,805 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,98,373 against the previous close of Rs 3,00,238, a drop of Rs 1,865 or 0.62 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,94,450, a drop of Rs 5,788 or 1.92 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.21 per cent to approximately USD 4,696.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:15 am was USD 4,700.7 per ounce, up by USD 2.91 or 0.06 per cent.