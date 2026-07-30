Gold, silver remain volatile on MCX as Fed holds rates steady | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained volatile on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as escalating geopolitical tensions kept investor sentiment guarded and Fed held rates steady. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 144 or 0.10 per cent at Rs 1,41,925 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,41,781. However, it later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,41,500, a drop of Rs 281 or 0.19 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,41,734 with a drop of Rs 47 or 0.03 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,42,295.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 297 or 0.21 per cent to trade at Rs 1,42,986 per 10 grams in business turnover of 8,938 lots.

"The daily chart shows price attempting to base near multi-month lows after a sharp decline from the Rs 1,46,000 highs in June, now consolidating just above the 200-EMA. Gold's steadier tone tracks the global rebound after the Fed's rate hold. A sustained hold above Rs 1,42,000 keeps the near-term bias constructive toward R 1,43,000, while a slip below would weaken the base and shift bias negative toward Rs 1,40,000," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,16,389 against the previous close of Rs 2,17,479, a drop of Rs 1,090 or 0.50 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,15,313, a drop of Rs 2,166 or 0.99 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,15,990 with a drop of Rs 1,489 or 0.68 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.14 per cent to approximately USD 4,059.8 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:25 pm was USD 4,031.74 per ounce, up by USD 8.25 or 0.20 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,35,000 per kg.

ALSO READ:

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)