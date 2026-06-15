Gold, silver rebound following US-Iran deal, here are key levels for investors | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded amid strong global trends after the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 3,301 or 2.19 per cent at Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,50,528. However, it witnessed some selling at higher levels and fell to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,632, but it continued to trade in the green. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,53,333 with a gain of Rs 2,805 or 1.86 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 3,033 or 1.97 per cent to trade at Rs 1,53,934 per 10 grams in business turnover of 392 lots.

Key levels to watch for gold

According to exports, a sustained move above Rs 1,55,000 could extend the recovery toward the Rs 1,58,000 – Rs 1,60,000 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below the Rs 1,53,000 – Rs 1,52,000 support region could drag prices back toward the Rs 1,50,000 mark.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, rallied on easing geopolitical tensions. It started the trading session at Rs 2,51,563 against the previous close of Rs 2,46,186, a jump of Rs 5,377 or 2.18 per cent. It later jumped to touch the intraday high of Rs 2,53,345, a gain of Rs 7,159 or 2.90 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price jumped 2.86 per cent to approximately USD 4,360.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 2:40 pm was USD 4,340.79 per ounce, down by USD 64.49 or 1.59 per cent.

Key levels to watch for silver

Experts are of the view that a sustained move above the Rs 2,54,000 – Rs 2,55,000 resistance range could strengthen momentum and trigger a recovery toward the Rs 2,58,000 – Rs 2,60,000 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below the Rs 2,50,000 level could intensify selling pressure and drag prices back toward the Rs 2,42,000 – Rs 2,40,000 support region.

"Overall, the near-term bias remains positive, with prices attempting to stabilise and sustain above the key ₹2,50,000 level. A breakout above the immediate resistance levels is required to confirm strengthening momentum and extend the recovery further, while geopolitical developments, safe-haven demand, and broader market volatility continue to influence price direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,680 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,39,050 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,530 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,490 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,80,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)