Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold price falls by Rs 826 on MCX, silver too falls | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Rates Today: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.18 per cent to trade at around USD 3,308.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around USD 3,294.22 per ounce.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: A day after rebounding, precious metal prices dropped in futures trades on Friday, June 27, 2025, amid easing geopolitical tensions and weakness in international bullion prices. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 826 at Rs 96,261 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 97,087. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 95,955 - a dip of Rs 1,132. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 96,085 with a loss of Rs 1,002 or 1.03 per cent.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started in the red. The contract opened at Rs 1,06,629 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 126 from the previous close of Rs 1,06,755. However, it too fell to touch the low of Rs 1,06,109. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,06,350 - a fall of Rs 405 or 0.38 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 1.18 per cent to trade at around USD 3,308.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:30 am was around USD 3,294.22 per ounce.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 98,170 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 90,000 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 98,020 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 89,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 98,020 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,985 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 98,020 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 89,850 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,07,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,07,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,07,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,17,900 per kg.