Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold gains on MCX amid uncertainty over India-US trade deal | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 0.09 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,313 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,314.12 per ounce, up by 0.05 per cent.

Mumbai:

Price of precious metal gold gained on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, amid uncertainty over an India-US trade deal. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a jump of Rs 82 at Rs 97,627 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 97,545. It continued the upward trend and hit a high of Rs 98,757. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,617 with a dip of Rs 174 or 0.18 per cent. In between, it touched a low of Rs 98,439.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session with a gain. The contract opened with a gain of Rs 215 at Rs 1,13,268 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,13,053. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,13,630. However, it fell later and last seen it was trading at Rs 1,12,852 - a fall of Rs 201 or 0.18 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,12,700.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price added 0.09 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,313 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:30 pm was USD 3,314.12 per ounce, up by 0.05 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 99,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 99,820 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 99,820 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 99,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,16,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,16,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,26,000 per kg.