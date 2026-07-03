Gold, silver rates gain up to 2% on MCX supported by a weaker US dollar: Check new rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures rebounded on Friday, July 3, 2026, as US dollar slipped below the 100 mark after a softer-than-expected June jobs report. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of Rs 2,082 or 1.42 per cent at Rs 1,47,840 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,45,758. It gained later to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,48,046, a gain of Rs 2,288 or 1.56 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,47,375. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,803 with a jump of Rs 2,045.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were up by Rs 1,929 or 1.29 per cent to trade at Rs 1,51,272 per 10 grams in business turnover of 134 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,36,495 against the previous close of Rs 2,33,304, a jump of Rs 3,191 or 1.36per cent. Later, it touched the high of Rs 2,38,216, a gain of Rs 4,912 or 2.10 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 1.56 per cent to approximately USD 4,189.9 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:22 pm was USD 4,178.2 per ounce, up by USD 65.72 or 1.60 per cent.

"Bullion prices surged more than 1 per cent on both COMEX and MCX, supported by a weaker US dollar, which slipped below the 100 mark after a softer-than-expected June jobs report reinforced expectations of Federal Reserve policy easing...Gold also received additional support from renewed central bank buying, with official reserves rising by a net 41 tonnes in May, according to the World Gold Council. Lower crude oil prices, easing inflation concerns, and improving commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid progress in US-Iran talks further strengthened bullion's safe-haven appeal," Kaveri More, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,47,150 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,34,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,47,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,34,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,47,000 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,34,750 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,49,560 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,37,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,50,000 per kg to buy the precious metal today.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,50,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,60,000 per kg.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)