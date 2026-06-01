Gold, silver rates drop on MCX, what's behind the fall? Check key levels before buying | City-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell on Monday, June 1, 2026, as the dollar strengthened and crude oil prices surged over 2 per cent as Israel expanded its ground offensive in Lebanon over the weekend. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 457 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 1,55,119 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,55,575, reflecting a cautious undertone in price action. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,54,086, a fall of Rs 1,489 or 0.95 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,55,313 with a fall of Rs 576 or 0.37 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,55,297.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 931 per cent to trade at Rs 1,59,980 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,827 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,68,093 against the previous close of Rs 2,66,998, a drop of Rs 1,095 or 0.41 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,65,513, a drop of Rs 1,485 or 0.55 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.90 per cent to approximately USD 4,551.7.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11 am was USD 4,517.22 per ounce, down by USD 5.67 or 0.13 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,56,000– Rs 1,57,000; a sustained move above this zone could help strengthen momentum and push prices toward the Rs 1,59,000–Rs 1,60,000 level.

"On the downside, a break below Rs 1,54,000 may extend weakness toward Rs 1,53,000 and further toward Rs 1,52,000- Rs 1,51,000. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious, with a decisive breakout above resistance levels remaining crucial to reinforce momentum further, while global risk sentiment continues to influence direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,56,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,43,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,56,220 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,43,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,58,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)