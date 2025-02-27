Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold rate drops on MCX, silver too falls | Check city-wise rates on February 27 Gold, Silver Prices Today February 27: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,914.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,899.63 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today February 27: Gold price on Thursday slipped and opened lower. The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 85,733 per 10 grams, down by Rs 141 from the previous close of Rs 85,874. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 85,625. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 85,625, down by Rs 249 or 0.29 per cent. During this time, it touched a high of Rs 85,795.

The gold futures had touched an all-time high of Rs 86,592 this month.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a dip in the opening trade. The contract opened weak at Rs 96,141 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 402 against the previous close of Rs 96,543. Tt later dipped to touch the intra-day low of Rs 95,966. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 95,993 - a dip of 550 points or 0.57 per cent from the previous close.

Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in international market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,914.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,899.63 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 87,350 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,380 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 87,380 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,090 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,750 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 98,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,06,000 per kg.