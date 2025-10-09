Gold, Silver Rates Today (October 9): Gold, silver prices drop on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.59 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,046.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 4,028.82 per ounce, down by 0.49 per cent.

Mumbai:

After a record rally, gold prices eased on Thursday, October 9, 2025, amid profit booking. The gold December 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 1,098 at Rs 1,22,111 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,23,209. However, it rebounded to touch the day's high of Rs 1,23,200. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,22,850 with a dip of Rs 359 or 0.29 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for February 2026 depreciated Rs 304 or 0.24 per cent to trade at Rs 1,23,230 per 10 grams at the time of writing the report.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 1,105 at Rs 1,48,750 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,49,855. It later dipped further to touch the low of Rs 1,43,900. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,48,800 - a dip of Rs 1,055 or 0.70 per cent from the previous close.

"Today, spot gold initially eased to $4,001 per ounce, pausing its record-breaking rally amid profit-taking and easing geopolitical tensions after President Trump announced a preliminary Israel-Hamas peace deal confirmed by all parties. However, prices have since recovered and are now trading above $4,040 per ounce as traders await Fed Chair Powell’s remarks for further guidance on monetary policy, following indications from the FOMC minutes that most Fed officials expect further policy easing," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained around 0.59 per cent, trading at approximately USD 4,046.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:40 pm was USD 4,028.82 per ounce, down by 0.49 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,24,300 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,13,950 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,24,150 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,24,150 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,11,400 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,24,370 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,11,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,61,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,61,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,61,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,71,000 per kg.