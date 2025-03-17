Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold, silver fall on MCX after record high | Check city-wise rates on March 17 Gold, Silver Prices Today March 17: In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,993.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,9983.38 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 17: Gold price declined in the domestic market on Monday, i.e. March 17, 2025. The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 87831 per 10 grams, down by Rs 160 from the previous close of 87991. It fell further and went on to touch the low of Rs 87,750 - a dip of Rs 241 from the previous close. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 87,774, down by Rs 217 or 0.25 per cent.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a fall in the opening trade. The contract opened lower at Rs 1,00,358 per kg on the MCX, a dip of Rs 380 from the previous close of Rs 1,00,738. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 1,00,443 with a fall of Rs 295. Between this, it touched the low of Rs 1,00,357 and a high of Rs 1,00,682.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,993.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:15 am was around $2,9983.38 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 89,710 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 82,225 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 89,560 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 82,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 89,560 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 89,560 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 82,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,02,900.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,02,900 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,02,900.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,11,900 per kg.