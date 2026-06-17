Gold, silver prices drop on MCX as crude oil falls below USD 80 per barrel | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures trade dropped on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as crude oil prices fell below USD 80 per barrel and as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 291 or 0.19 per cent at Rs 1,52,800 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,53,091. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,52,301, a drop of Rs 790 or 0.51 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,52,556 with a drop of Rs 535 or 0.35 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 502 or 0.32 per cent to trade at Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams in business turnover of 420 lots.

"MCX Gold opened on a fragile note and is currently trading near the ₹1,52,500–₹1,52,000 support zone, reflecting cautious price action amid ongoing volatility. A sustained move above ₹1,53,500–₹1,54,000 could help stabilise prices and extend the recovery toward the ₹1,55,000–₹1,55,500 zone. On the downside, a decisive break below the ₹1,52,000 support level could drag prices toward ₹1,51,000 and further toward the ₹1,50,000 mark," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened in the green. It started the trading session at Rs 2,50,557 against the previous close of Rs 2,50,105, a gain of Rs 452 or 0.18 per cent. But it later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,48,777, a drop of Rs 1,328 or 0.53 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,49,401 with a fall of Rs 704 or 0.28 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.17 per cent to approximately USD 4,347.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:00 pm was USD 4,326.97 per ounce, down by USD 7.63 or 0.18 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,51,250 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,38,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,51,100 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,38,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,51,100 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,38,500 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,53,060 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,40,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,75,000 per kg.