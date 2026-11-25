Precious metal futures rates fell on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after a Monday recovery, as US Fed rate-rise expectations rose and the global stock market rally also failed. The gold December 4 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 429 or 0.35 per cent at Rs 1,21,900 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,22,329. It fell further to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,20,575, dropping Rs 1,754 or 1.43 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,20,684 with a drop of Rs 1,645 or 1.34 per cent.

On the MCX, yellow metal futures for February 2027 were down Rs 1,770, or 1.42 per cent, to Rs 1,25,070 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 7978 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on December 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 1,45,003 against the previous close of Rs 1,45,438, a fall of Rs 435 or 0.29 per cent. It later touched an intraday low of Rs 1,41,856, down Rs 3,582 or 2.46 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,907 with a drop of Rs 2,531 or 1.74 per cent.

"MCX gold is holding up marginally better than MCX silver, which differs from the COMEX picture, where silver is slightly ahead. The rupee is a little firmer, which trims domestic prices of both metals, and the effect is larger for silver because it is flat internationally. MCX gold fell more than 2.9% on Tuesday, and that slide is still being absorbed. The bias remains cautious, with a sustained move above Rs 1,26,300 needed to restore stability, while a decisive break below Rs 1,21,000 could expose prices to further downside toward

1,18,500," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, COMEX gold prices fell 1.17 per cent to about USD 3,520.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:15 pm was USD 3,522.36 per ounce, down by USD 40.28 or 1.13 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,24,730 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,14,350 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,24,580 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,14,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,24,580 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,14,200 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,24,580 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,14,200 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,65,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,65,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 1,65,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)