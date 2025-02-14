Gold, Silver Prices Today: Yellow metal gains on MCX amid Modi-Trump meeting | Check city-wise rate

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 87,310 per 10 grams.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold prices saw some buying interest. MCX Gold for April 4 contract opened higher at Rs 86,020 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of Rs 86,144 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. At around 10 AM, it was at Rs 86,118 per 10 grams - 0.36 per cent higher than the previous close.

The yellow metal's same contract had hit an all-time high of Rs 86,360 per 10 grams on February 11.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on March 5, 2025, too witnessed a gain of Rs 216 and were retailing at Rs 95,449 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 95,233.

However, it gained further to touch the high of Rs 96,344 - a gain of 1.17 per cent.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,160 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 79,990 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata on February 10 was Rs 87,160 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,900 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available at a price of Rs 87,160 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 79,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The silver price per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,00,500 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 1,00,500.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,08,000 per kg On February 5.