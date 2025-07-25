Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold loses shine on MCX, silver rebounds | Check city-wise rates on July 25 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed 0.50 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,356.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 3,353.91 per ounce, down by 0.45 per cent.

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Price of precious metal gold gained on Thursday, July 25, 2025, amid muted spot demand and signs of progress in trade negotiations between the United States and its trading partners. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a loss of Rs 144 at Rs 98,582 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 98,726. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 98,401. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,470 with a dip of Rs 256 or 0.26 per cent. In between, it touched a high of Rs 98,627.

Silver Price On MCX

However, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session with a gain. The contract opened with a jump of Rs 334 at Rs 1,15,466 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,15,133. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 1,15,700. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,15,409 - a fall of Rs 276 or 0.24 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 1,15,105.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed 0.50 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,356.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 3,353.91 per ounce, down by 0.45 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,630 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 92,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,100 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,18,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,28,000 per kg.