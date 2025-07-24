Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold extends losses on MCX, silver slips too | Check city-wise rates on July 24 In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed by 0.47 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,376.43 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:10 pm was USD 3,376.43 per ounce, down by 0.39 per cent.

Mumbai:

Prices of precious metals, silver and gold, slipped on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as easing trade tensions dampened demand for safe-haven assets. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a loss of Rs 299 at Rs 99,118 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 99,417. It fell further to touch the high of Rs 98,725. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,729 with a dip of Rs 688 or 0.69 per cent. In between, it touched the high of Rs 99,118.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened with a fall of Rs 959 at Rs 1,14,675 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,15,634. It fell further to touch a record high of Rs 1,14,501. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,15,160 - a fall of Rs 474 or 0.41 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched the high of Rs 1,15,450.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price shed by 0.47 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,376.43 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1:10 pm was USD 3,376.43 per ounce, down by 0.39 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,01,120 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 92,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,970 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 92,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,097 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,550 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,970 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 92,550 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,18,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,18,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,28,000 per kg.