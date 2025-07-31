Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold slips, silver cracks over 1.50% on MCX | Check city-wise rates on July 31 Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.04 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,351.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 3,301.57 per ounce, up by 0.05 per cent.

Mumbai:

Price of precious metal dipped on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The gold October 3 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 83 at Rs 98,900 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 98,983. It dipped further to hit a low of Rs 98,668. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 98,791 with a dip of Rs 192 or 0.19 per cent. In between, it touched a high of Rs 98,960.

Silver Price On MCX

On the other hand, the silver futures, maturing on September 5, 2025, started the session in red. The contract opened with a dip of Rs 756 at Rs 1,12,108 per kg on the MCX against the previous close of Rs 1,12,864. It fell further to touch a low of Rs 1,11,832. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,11,033 - a fall of Rs 1,831 or 1.62 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a high of Rs 1,12,108.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price fell 0.04 per cent today to trade at around USD 3,351.5 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1 pm was USD 3,301.57 per ounce, up by 0.05 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,00,180 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 91,850 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,00,030 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,00,030 per 10 grams, while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,00,030 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 91,700 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,15,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,15,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,15,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,25,000 per kg.