Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold trades closer to record high, silver too gains on MCX | Check city-wise rates Gold, Silver Prices Today March 5: The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 85,931 per 10 grams, down by Rs 95 from the previous close of 86,026.

Gold, Silver Prices Today March 5: Gold price continued an uptrend on Wednesday i.e. March 5, 2025. The gain comes amid a rise in demand for the safe-haven with tariff war refusing to die down.

The gold April contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened today at Rs 85,931 per 10 grams, down by Rs 95 from the previous close of 86,026. However, it gained with a few minutes of the opening and went on to touch the high of Rs 86026. Between this, it hit the low of Rs 85,869. At the time of writing the news, the contract was trading at Rs 86,009, down by Rs 17 or 0.02 per cent.

Earlier, the gold futures price touched its highest level of Rs 86,592 this year.

Similarly, silver futures, maturing on May 5, 2025, witnessed a gain in the opening trade. The contract opened higher at Rs 96,400 per kg on the MCX, a jump of Rs 144 from the previous close of Rs 96,256. It later gained to touch the high of 96,726. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at Rs 96,715 - a gain of 459 points or 0.48 per cent from the previous close. Last year, the silver futures touched an all-time high of Rs 1,00,081 per kg.

Gold Price in International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price was around $2,922.4 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 10:10 am was around $2,912.56 per ounce.

Check gold, silver prices in major cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 88,130 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 80,800 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 87,980 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold price stood at Rs 80,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 87,980 per 10 grams while for 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,650 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 87,980 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 80,650 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 98,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg silver stood at Rs 98,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,07,000 per kg.