Gold, Silver Rates Today: Gold, silver remain lacklustre on MCX | Check city-wise rates on June 30

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Precious metals remained lacklustre in futures trades on Monday, June 30, 2025, as investors await key US macroeconomic data amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a gain of just Rs 22 at Rs 95,492 per 10 grams from the previous close of Rs 95,470. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 95,810 with a gain of Rs 340 or 0.36 per cent. In between, it fell to a low of Rs 95,380 and a high of Rs 95,810.

Silver Price On MCX

The silver futures, maturing on July 4, 2025, started the session in the red. The contract opened at Rs 1,05,079 per kg on the MCX, a fall of Rs 149 from the previous close of Rs 1,05,228. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 1,05,006. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,05,490 - a gain of Rs 262 or 0.25 per cent from the previous close.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price gained 0.40 per cent to trade at around USD 3,300.2 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11:30 am was around USD 3,291.09 per ounce.