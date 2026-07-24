Gold, silver continue to drop as Brent crude tops $100 amid Middle East tensions | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell further on Friday, July 24, 2026, as investors book profit amid geopolitical tensions that have pushed Brent crude oil above USD 100 per barrel. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 429 or 0.30 per cent at Rs 1,42,392 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,42,821. It later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,41,742, a drop of Rs 1,079 or 0.75 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,42,751, down Rs 70 or 0.05 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 239 or 0.17 per cent to trade at Rs 1,43,710 per 10 grams in business turnover of 7,738 lots.

"MCX Gold opened with a gap down and slipped below Rs 1,42,000, continuing to trade with a weak undertone near the Rs 1,41,500 mark. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,41,500, and a break below this level could drag prices toward the Rs 1,41,000–Rs 1,40,700 support zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,42,700–Rs 1,43,000, followed by the Rs 1,43,700–Rs 1,44,000 zone. Overall, the near-term outlook remains weak to negative, with prices needing to reclaim the immediate resistance zone to improve momentum," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on September 4, 2026, opened in the red. It began the trading session at Rs 2,18,280 against the previous close of Rs 2,19,375, a drop of Rs 1,095 or 0.49 per cent. It later fell to touch the intraday low of Rs 2,17,325, a drop of Rs 2.050 or 0.93 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 2,21,600 with a gain of Rs 2,225 or 1.01 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped 0.06 per cent to approximately USD 4,047.7 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 12:50 pm was USD 4,048.09 per ounce, down by USD 0.48 or 0.01 per cent.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,44,480 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,32,450 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,44,430 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,32,300 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,35,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,35,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of the precious metal stood at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.

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