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  4. Gold retreats, silver volatile as US dollar edges up from recent lows | Check city-wise rates

Gold retreats, silver volatile as US dollar edges up from recent lows | Check city-wise rates

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Price has been steady near a two-week high, supported by a softer-than-expected US jobs report last week, which tempered expectations of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate Today
Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate Today Image Source : Freepik
Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures fell on Monday, July 06, 2026, after trading higher last week as the US dollar edged up from recent lows. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a drop of Rs 243 or 1.06 per cent at Rs 1,47,135 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,47,378. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,46,899, a drop of Rs 479 or 0.32 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,47,509. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,47,329 with a dip of Rs 49 or 0.03 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 21or 0.01 per cent to trade at Rs 1,50,578 per 10 grams in business turnover of 2014 lots. 

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