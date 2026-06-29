Gold remains volatile on MCX, silver drops by Rs 2,300 per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures remained volatile on Monday, June 29, 2026, as recent US-Iran strikes in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher. MCX Gold opened on a steady note but slipped below the Rs 1,44,000 mark, reflecting a weak undertone amid ongoing volatility. The gold August 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) started with a minor gain of Rs 18 or 0.42 per cent at Rs 1,44,180 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,44,162. However, it later fell to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,42,690, a drop of Rs 1,472 or 1.02 per cent. In between, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,180. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,43,401, down Rs 761 or 0.53 per cent.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for October 2026 were down by Rs 904 or 0.61 per cent to trade at Rs 1,46,836 per 10 grams in business turnover of 610 lots.